Health Transport Co. Hit With OT Suit By Call Center Workers

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:53 PM EDT) -- A health care transportation company forced call-center employees to perform computer start-up tasks off the clock, according to a proposed class and collective action filed Wednesday in Michigan federal court.

The lawsuit accuses LogistiCare Solutions LLC, a subsidiary of Atlanta-based Providence Service Corporation, of not paying overtime and regular wages to nonexempt hourly call-center workers in violation of the Fair Labor Standards Act and Michigan wage-and-hour laws.

The suit alleges a corporate policy and practice of not allowing call-center employees to clock in until they are ready to take their first call.

"Plaintiff and the putative class members are required to...

