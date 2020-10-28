Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rig Maker Can't Shield Docs Prepared After Worker's Death

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas equipment maker Consolidated Rig Works can't withhold certain documents about the death of a worker performing maintenance on one of its rigs, since the documents weren't primarily made in preparation for litigation, a Pennsylvania federal judge found Wednesday.

Consolidated Rig Works LP can't claim that certain field service reports and emails were protected "work product" and instead must turn over the documents to the worker's estate, U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak said. The documents relate to the 2018 death of Marc Jones, an employee of Deep Well Services, while he was performing maintenance on a hydraulic rig...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!