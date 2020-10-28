Rig Maker Can't Shield Docs Prepared After Worker's Death

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 8:43 PM EDT) -- Oil and gas equipment maker Consolidated Rig Works can't withhold certain documents about the death of a worker performing maintenance on one of its rigs, since the documents weren't primarily made in preparation for litigation, a Pennsylvania federal judge found Wednesday. Consolidated Rig Works LP can't claim that certain field service reports and emails were protected "work product" and instead must turn over the documents to the worker's estate, U.S. District Judge Mark R. Hornak said. The documents relate to the 2018 death of Marc Jones, an employee of Deep Well Services, while he was performing maintenance on a hydraulic rig...

