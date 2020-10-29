5th Circ. Gives Doctor New Shot At Disputing $1.7M Atty Fees

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 6:17 PM EDT) -- A doctor who blew the whistle on Medicaid fraud will get another chance to argue that the Brewer Pritchard & Buckley PC attorneys representing him in a case against his former employer were juicing their fees at his expense, the Fifth Circuit has ruled in a unanimous published decision. The decision Wednesday from the three-judge appellate panel breathes new life into Dr. Saeed Rohi's suit for breach of fiduciary duty. The Southern District of Texas had previously tossed Rohi's case against his former lawyers, who allegedly misled him about how they were going to calculate their cut of a $4 million...

