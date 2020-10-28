BREAKING: Full 9th Circ. Won't Rethink FTC's Qualcomm Licensing Loss

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit refused Wednesday to review an appellate panel's decision to ax the Federal Trade Commission's district court win in a case accusing Qualcomm of violating antitrust law through the chipmaker's core licensing practices. The original panel saw no need to revisit the ruling, and no judge from the full circuit asked for a vote to do otherwise, according to the one-paragraph order. That now leaves the FTC with only a U.S. Supreme Court petition if it wants to upend the August decision finding that Qualcomm's practices for licensing standard-essential patents covering cellular technology do not violate the antitrust...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS