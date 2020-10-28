Full 9th Circ. Won't Rethink FTC's Qualcomm Licensing Loss

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 2:39 PM EDT) -- The full Ninth Circuit refused Wednesday to review an appellate panel's decision to ax the Federal Trade Commission's district court win in a case accusing Qualcomm of violating antitrust law through the chipmaker's core licensing practices. The Ninth Circuit won't revisit a ruling on Qualcomm's practices for licensing standard-essential patents, a decision the FTC had argued conflicts with precedent on questions of "exceptional importance" to antitrust law. (AP Photo/Gregory Bull, File) The original panel saw no need to revisit the ruling, and no judge from the full circuit asked for a vote to do otherwise, according to the one-paragraph order. That...

