LA County Beats Health Care Workers' OT Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:18 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge ruled Tuesday that Los Angeles County is not an employer of home health care providers and is therefore not required to pay overtime compensation to a proposed class of workers.

In a 12-page order granting summary judgment, U.S. District Judge Percy Anderson ruled that under the federal Fair Labor Standards Act, only an employer is liable for paying overtime compensation, and the workers are not employed by the county.

"Because the court finds as a matter of law that the County is not an employer of [in-home supportive services] providers, the County cannot be held liable for...

