5th Circ. Affirms Dismissal of $20.5M Casino Jackpot Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 8:46 PM EDT) -- The Fifth Circuit ruled Wednesday that the Tunica-Biloxi Tribe of Louisiana's gaming commission is immune from a Texas man's suit accusing it and employees of a tribe-owned casino of stealing his alleged $20.5 million jackpot winnings by claiming it was the result of a slot machine coding error. In a per curiam unpublished opinion, a three-judge panel of the Fifth Circuit upheld a Western District of Louisiana judge's March dismissal of Fresno, Texas, resident Shannon Demond Dotson's claims. The appellate court found the district judge correctly held that the tribe's gaming commission has sovereign immunity from the suit. The Fifth Circuit...

