Fiat Chrysler Faces £5B UK Lawsuit Over Emissions Scandal

Law360, London (October 29, 2020, 5:15 PM GMT) -- Up to half a million Fiat Chrysler vehicles sold in Britain could be equipped with illegal emissions-cheating devices, a law firm said on Thursday as it prepares to launch a group action claim in the latest escalation of the long-running scandal known as Dieselgate. Law firm PGMBM said it has started proceedings at the High Court that could reap a payout as high as £5 billion ($6.4 million) if the carmaker is found to have misled drivers about emissions produced by popular models manufactured since 2008. Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV committed fraud by manufacturing vehicles whose true diesel emissions far exceeded...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS