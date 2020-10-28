ICE Settles Retaliatory Deportation Suit With Activists

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:09 PM EDT) -- U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement reached a deal with Vermont based-immigration activists Wednesday, ending two years of litigation over claims the agency targeted them for surveillance and deportation because of their advocacy work. According to the settlement, ICE agreed to halt efforts to deport the labor organizers, granting them deferred action for five years and the ability to apply for work authorization. The agency will also pay $100,000 to be split between the three activists and their organization, Migrant Justice, and will recirculate a memorandum on First Amendment protections among its staff. While ICE did not acknowledge any wrongdoing in the...

