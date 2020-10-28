Nationwide Class Struck From Kombucha False Ad Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 6:06 PM EDT) -- A California man leading a class action alleging O Organics LLC's kombucha drinks mislead consumers about their alcohol content can't represent non-Californians in a nationwide class because of the differences in state laws, according to a California federal judge. In an order filed Tuesday, U.S. District Judge James Donato said that named plaintiff Gary Freedline was unable to show that California law would apply to all possible class members, dooming his bid for a nationwide class. "There is no doubt that Freedline may bring California-law claims on behalf of other California consumers, but the putative class stops at the state border...

