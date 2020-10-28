SEC Says Chicago Suburb Not Honoring Bond Fraud Deal

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 7:52 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission asked an Illinois federal judge Tuesday to enforce a judgment requiring a Chicago suburb to beef up its controls and financial reporting oversight, saying it hasn't adequately done so nearly five years after an independent consultant first made recommendations. The December 2014 settlement — which resolved the agency's claims that the city of Harvey, Illinois, misled investors in its municipal bonds when its former comptroller and other officials misused the proceeds of these offerings — required the city to retain an independent consultant for at least three years to advise on policies and procedures. But according...

