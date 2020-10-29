Commerce To Probe 4 Countries Over Paper Imports

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:11 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce is investigating whether to hit imported paper products used for labels and receipts with anti-dumping duties after U.S. manufacturers said they were harmed by the imports. The Commerce Department announced Wednesday that it will take a closer look at allegations that thermal paper imported from Germany, Japan, Korea and Spain was sold at less than fair value in the U.S. Domestic paper companies Appvion Operations Inc. and Domtar Corp. claimed in a petition to the Commerce Department on Oct. 7 that the companies are financially damaged by the low-priced imports, on top of the COVID-19 pandemic's...

