High Times Subsidiary Says Fake Urine Maker Owes Royalties

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 5:46 PM EDT) -- Trans-High Corp., a subsidiary of High Times Magazine's publisher, has filed suit in a New York state court against a drug testing products company it says breached a license agreement by not paying royalties for using Trans-High's trademarks. Trans-High said in its Wednesday complaint that under its 2017 agreement with Ohio-based QuickCo Ltd., QuickCo would manufacture private-label drug testing and detox products with Trans-High's trademarks in exchange for a royalty of 9% of the net purchase price QuickCo received for the sale of the products. But the companies terminated the agreement on Oct. 21 this year, according to the complaint....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS