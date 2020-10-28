Claims Trimmed In Suit Over '100% Natural' Juice Labels

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 9:26 PM EDT) -- A California federal judge trimmed claims against the maker of Kern's Nectar in a suit alleging the beverages' "100% natural" labels mislead consumers because the drinks contain artificial flavoring, agreeing with the juice maker on Wednesday that the buyers failed to plead with specificity. U.S. District Judge Dana M. Sabraw said the bulk of the juice drinkers' allegations failed to show who engaged in the misbranding, and were unclear about which labels and during what time the labels allegedly deceived them. In May, the proposed class accused Vilore Foods Co. Inc. — the U.S. distributor for Mexican company Jumex Inc. —...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS