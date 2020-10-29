Appeals Court Won't Axe Atty Fine In Energy Co. Dispute

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 3:36 PM EDT) -- A Texas appellate court backed a $70,000 sanction Wednesday against a couple's lawyers that could be triggered by the disclosure of sealed case records in their dispute with a San Antonio-based energy company. But the panel upended the trial court's own order sealing the records. The panel sided with Jonathan David Rice and Diana Rice, saying the trial court did not hold a public hearing on its motion to seal records, but upheld the punishment because the Rices and their lawyers did not fully challenge the trial court's reasoning for imposing the punishment. In addition, Justice Irene Rios said in a...

