State Dept. Contractor Info Reveal Doesn't Taint Security Deal

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 11:12 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office has denied Tetra Tech's protest over an embassy security deal, saying the U.S. Department of State revealing the company's proprietary information during the contracting process wasn't deliberate or prejudicial. A State Department employee mistakenly left pricing information from Tetra Tech Inc. subsidiary PRO-telligent LLC in a spreadsheet template tied to a request for bids for a contract for local guard services at the U.S. embassy in Lilongwe, Malawi, according to the GAO's decision released Wednesday. That information came from the previous version of the deal, which had been awarded to PRO-telligent. Although the contracting employee had acted carelessly, they had not acted intentionally, and the...

