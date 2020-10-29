Air Force Error Didn't Sway $88M Contract Award, GAO Says

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 6:55 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Government Accountability Office rejected an engineering firm's protest over losing out on an $88 million research and development contract with the U.S. Air Force, saying a pricing miscalculation equally affected the protester and the winning company. The GAO rejected New York company Quanterion Solutions Inc.'s claims that the Air Force improperly evaluated its proposal to operate the Pentagon's three information analysis centers. The Air Force had double-counted some of Quanterion's direct costs and incorrectly added that sum to Quanterion's proposed pricing; however, it had made that same mistake with SURVICE Engineering Co.'s winning proposal, the GAO said in a...

