2nd Circ. Questions Rigidity Of FERC's Water Permit Actions

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:41 PM EDT) -- A Second Circuit panel on Thursday questioned whether the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission was too strict when it determined New York regulators waited too long and therefore forfeited their power to deny a Clean Water Act permit for a $500 million natural gas pipeline. The panel homed in on whether the one-year deadline for New York to act on a CWA Section 401 permit for the nearly 100-mile Northern Access pipeline is really a bright-line rule that deprives the state of the power to issue a denial or whether there's wiggle room for real world circumstances, such as if a developer's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS