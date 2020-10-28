Maxell Targets DLA Piper For Atty Side-Switch In Apple Suit

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 11:13 PM EDT) -- Maxell urged a Texas federal judge Wednesday to disqualify DLA Piper LLP from representing Apple in a wide-ranging patent dispute, saying the law firm is in possession of privileged information about Maxell's licensing strategy after it hired a former Mayer Brown LLP partner that worked on this exact case. Maxell, which is represented by Mayer Brown and Patton Tidwell & Culbertson LLP, said Apple's counsel from DLA Piper should be disqualified because the firm just hired a former Mayer Brown partner who brought attorney-client privileged documents to his new job, which DLA Piper initially failed to disclose. Although it did eventually...

