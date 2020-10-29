7 Countries Hit With Mattress Duties As High As 989.9%

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 3:25 PM EDT) -- The U.S. Department of Commerce hit mattress imports from seven countries with early anti-dumping duties as high as 989.9%, after concluding that the products were being sold at unfairly low prices in the U.S. Commerce said Wednesday that the dumping margins of mattress imports from Cambodia, Indonesia, Malaysia, Serbia, Thailand, Turkey and Vietnam range from 2.61% for Indonesian imports to as high as 989.90% for Vietnamese imports. Cambodian, Malaysian, Serbian, Thai and Turkish mattress imports were assigned preliminary dumping margins of 252.74%, 42.92%, 13.65%, 572.56% to 763.28%, and 20.03%, respectively, according to Commerce's preliminary determinations. Commerce also assigned a separate dumping...

