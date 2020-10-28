Chinese Energy Co. Charged With Trade Secret Theft

Law360 (October 28, 2020, 10:57 PM EDT) -- A Chinese energy company, its U.S. affiliate and a Chinese national were indicted on charges of stealing trade secrets from an oil and gas manufacturer based in Houston, the U.S. Department of Justice announced Wednesday. China-based Jason Energy Technologies Co. and Texas-based Jason Oil and Gas Equipment LLC were charged with conspiracy, theft of trade secrets and attempted theft of trade secrets. Chinese national Lei Gao, also known as Jason Gao, faces the same charges and an outstanding warrant for his arrest. The DOJ also said that Robert Erford Jr. was charged in relation to the case and that Erford pled...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS