Salesman Who Left ADP For Rival Can't Pitch Fla. Contacts

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:48 PM EDT) -- A former ADP salesman who jumped ship for rival Paycor can do business in Florida, but for the next year has to stay away from the region and clients he serviced with ADP, a New Jersey federal judge has ruled. U.S. District Judge Kevin McNulty on Wednesday granted ADP's motion for a preliminary injunction that for 12 months requires Jason Olson to comply with a restrictive covenant agreement he signed with ADP, barring him from doing similar business for Paycor in several southeastern Florida counties. "For the reasons that follow, APD's motion is granted, subject to certain limitations on the scope...

