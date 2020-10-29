Mattress Cos. Accused Of Plotting To Monopolize Sales

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 5:54 PM EDT) -- Several mattress companies, including the makers of Serta, have been hit with an antitrust complaint in Utah federal court accusing them of monopolizing sales by making false statements to government agencies and the public. CVB Inc. filed suit against Texas-based Corsicana Mattress Co., Serta Simmons Bedding LLC and other mattress and parts sellers on Wednesday, saying they plotted to restrain trade and used "sham" efforts toward "monopolizing markets related to the sale of mattresses [in] violation of federal and state antitrust laws." "Defendants' false, defamatory, and misleading statements have harmed competition and their rivals, have thwarted innovation, and have permitted [them]...

