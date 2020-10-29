Facebook Sued In UK Over Cambridge Analytica Scandal

Law360, London (October 29, 2020, 1:43 PM GMT) -- A London law firm said on Thursday that it is suing Facebook on behalf of some one million users in England and Wales for allegedly allowing handing third-party developers such as the scandal-hit consultancy Cambridge Analytica access to their data without permission. Facebook allegedly took data without consent from thousands of users who used its app, in violation of the Data Protection Act, Milberg London has said. (AP Photo/Thibault Camus) The group action will seek damages from the tech giant for allegedly allowing third parties to harvest personal information from a Facebook app in 2013 and 2014, Milberg London LLP has...

