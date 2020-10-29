Meghan Markle Gets Privacy Trial Against Tabloid Postponed

Law360, London (October 29, 2020, 5:37 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Thursday granted Meghan Markle's request to postpone a scheduled January trial for her privacy case against the British tabloid that published her letter to her father without publicly disclosing the reasons for the delay. High Court Judge Mark Warby announced his decision after a private hearing on the matter, saying that based on a "confidential ground" provided by Markle, the former actress married to Prince Harry, "the right decision is to grant the application to adjourn." As a result, he said, the trial date set for January will be delayed for at least nine months and set...

