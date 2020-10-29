Ex-Deloitte Swiss Partner Appeals Forced Retirement Decision

Law360, London (October 29, 2020, 5:05 PM GMT) -- A former Deloitte partner urged a London appeals court Thursday to revive his challenge to a compulsory retirement notice, arguing that he didn't miss a deadline set out in his contract to fight the decision. David Joseph, who worked in Deloitte's forensic services department in Switzerland until January, is appealing the December decision of Judge Phillipa Whipple, who found his request to have the termination decision reviewed at a meeting of the approximately 1,700 Deloitte equity partners was made too late. The High Court's interpretation of the terms of the agreement governing Joseph's partnership was "simply wrong" and "commercially very odd,"...

