Solar Power Execs Accused Of Yearslong Fraud Scheme

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 4:18 PM EDT) -- Leadership at solar power company Enphase Energy Inc. engaged in a yearslong fraud to inflate revenue figures in order to deceive investors and fleece the company out of hundreds of millions of dollars, an aggrieved shareholder is claiming in California federal court. Stockholder Benjamin Weber filed a derivative lawsuit Wednesday saying the actions of the company's top leadership, including CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman, falsely portrayed a successful and quickly growing company, but that the growth was only made possible by tricky and illegal bookkeeping, including deferred revenues. By engaging in that alleged fraud and conspiracy — which spanned an inner circle of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS