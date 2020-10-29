Army Contracting Bid Doomed By No Virus Plan, Low Wages

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 6:50 PM EDT) -- A federal claims court judge upheld the U.S. Army's choice of food service staffing contractor for a Washington medical center over protest from a competitor, finding that the losing bidder's low pay and disregard for workplace challenges caused by the COVID-19 pandemic made it less competitive. In an Oct. 19 opinion unsealed Wednesday, Senior Judge Charles F. Lettow rejected claims from protester Glocoms Inc. that the Army unfairly assessed bids in selecting Dilligas Corp. The judge found that substantial differences in the contents of the contractors' bids steered the Army's decision-making and its explanation, which he deemed "not irrational." "The Army...

