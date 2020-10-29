IBM Exec Says He Was Fired Because Of Cancer Diagnosis

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 12:56 PM EDT) -- A former vice president in IBM's advertising department sued the company on Wednesday afternoon alleging he was fired because he became seriously ill with colon cancer and needed to take medical leave. Tom Kersten, IBM's former VP of partner solutions, told a New York federal court that the morning he was scheduled to return to work after taking a 7-monthlong medical leave to undergo treatment for his colon cancer, he was surprised with the news that his job had been eliminated. The decision stemmed from his "increasingly serious and dire" condition and his need to attend to his health over the...

