NJ Atty Disbarred After Pleading Guilty In Fraud Scheme

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:21 PM EDT) -- The former head of New Jersey law firm Szaferman Lakind Blumstein & Blader PC's securities practice has been disbarred after he pled guilty in June to conspiracy and obstruction of justice charges in connection to a fraudulent scheme to create and sell sham companies. Gregg Jaclin consented to the disbarment, which will permanently prevent him from practicing law in the Garden State, according to an order released on Tuesday by the New Jersey Supreme Court. Jaclin could not be reached for comment on Thursday. Federal prosecutors in May 2017 accused Jaclin of conspiring with businessman Imran Husain to create shell companies...

