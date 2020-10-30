Oglala Sioux Leaders OK Ordinance Legalizing Marijuana Use

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 10:58 PM EDT) -- Oglala Sioux Tribal Council members have voted 11-8 in favor of enacting a new ordinance that will allow the possession and use of medical and recreational marijuana on the Pine Ridge Reservation in South Dakota, the National Organization for the Reform of Marijuana Laws said. The vote favoring the 80-page ordinance follows tribal members' passage in March of a referendum supporting changes to the Oglala Sioux tribal marijuana laws, the organization, also known as NORML, reported Wednesday. The ordinance will allow cannabis use by patients and by non-patient adults age 21 or older on tribal lands, according to NORML, whose legal...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS