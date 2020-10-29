FTC Says Shkreli Can't Relitigate Authority Challenge

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 4:54 PM EDT) -- The Federal Trade Commission and several state attorneys general continue to argue that incarcerated "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli should be blocked from arguing that they lack the authority to sue him on charges of monopolizing sales of the anti-parasitic drug Daraprim. The agency and state attorneys general claimed in a Wednesday filing that Shkreli and his co-defendants, including the company he founded called Vyera Pharmaceuticals LLC, are seeking to "re-litigate already-resolved legal issues" about them allegedly exceeding their authority with claims going after previous conduct that wasn't ongoing when the FTC and state attorneys general initially filed their complaint. "In other words, Vyera...

