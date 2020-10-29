Sales Reps Want Sanctions Over 'Hogwash' OT Suit Discovery

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:00 PM EDT) -- A class of sales representatives asked a Florida federal court to enter sanctions against an aviation parts company, saying it has engaged in "the worst form of discovery fraud" by concealing timesheet-related evidence in the wage-and-hour suit. The sales reps on Wednesday accused their employer of violating a discovery order by concealing changes to timesheets and phone call logs to escape claims it withheld overtime under the Fair Labor Standards Act "Defendants' actions and conduct are the quintessential, sanctionable discovery abuse in FLSA cases," the employees said in their sanctions motion. "This is hogwash!" The call for sanctions stems from a...

