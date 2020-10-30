Attorney Wins Bid to End Mother's Fraud Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has granted an attorney's bid to dismiss a woman's lawsuit alleging the lawyer conspired to steal her child's money from a personal injury settlement, finding the mother's claims fail to show fraud and she can't legally represent her child in court. U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. on Thursday granted Mitzi Kincaid and Kinkaid & Associates PLLC's motion to dismiss a lawsuit by Leila Nasser Asr individually and as a parent of a minor child. Cogburn found Nasser's complaint must be thrown out with prejudice because it doesn't hold legal sway on several accounts....

