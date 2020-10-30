Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Attorney Wins Bid to End Mother's Fraud Suit

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:38 PM EDT) -- A North Carolina federal judge has granted an attorney's bid to dismiss a woman's lawsuit alleging the lawyer conspired to steal her child's money from a personal injury settlement, finding the mother's claims fail to show fraud and she can't legally represent her child in court.

U.S. District Judge Max O. Cogburn Jr. on Thursday granted Mitzi Kincaid and Kinkaid & Associates PLLC's motion to dismiss a lawsuit by Leila Nasser Asr individually and as a parent of a minor child. Cogburn found Nasser's complaint must be thrown out with prejudice because it doesn't hold legal sway on several accounts....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!