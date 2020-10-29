200 Asylum-Seekers Ask Judge To Block Imminent Removal

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 7:53 PM EDT) -- Roughly 200 asylum-seekers urged a California federal judge on Thursday to let them intervene in a case challenging the Trump administration's asylum eligibility rule and block it as it applies to them, arguing that they face imminent removal even though multiple courts have concluded that it's likely unlawful. During a hearing held via Zoom, Caroline J. Heller of Greenberg Traurig LLP argued on behalf of the proposed intervenors that both U.S. District Judge Jon Tigar and the Ninth Circuit have already concluded that the rule is likely unlawful and not what Congress intended in enacting the Immigration and Nationality Act. However,...

