Eko Wants Doomed Quibi's Assets Frozen In Patent Fight

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 4:36 PM EDT) -- Since short-form streaming startup Quibi announced last week that it plans to shut down, Israeli technology company Eko is urging a California federal judge to freeze certain Quibi assets to make sure Eko can recover damages in the companies' $100 million patent battle over Quibi's "Turnstyle" feature.

Eko on Wednesday asked U.S. District Judge Christina A. Snyder for a temporary restraining order in the dueling lawsuits that were recently consolidated, seeking assurances that Quibi won't dispose of the "Turnstyle" software, related patents, and funds sufficient to remedy the purported harm, which Eko has pegged in the $100 million range.

Just six months...

