Extradition On Hold For 2 Accused Of Aiding Ghosn Escape

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 3:51 PM EDT) -- A former Green Beret and his son accused of helping Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn escape Japan said Wednesday the State Department had signed off on their extradition to the country, but a U.S. judge halted the transfer while she reviews the pair's latest legal challenge. U.S. District Judge Indira Talwani on Thursday granted an emergency motion by Michael Taylor, 59, and Peter Taylor, 27, to stay the extradition after their lawyers, citing Japanese media reports, said the pair were scheduled to be placed on a flight from Boston to Japan at 1:00 p.m. Thursday. Citing the federal Administrative Procedure Act, the last-ditch...

