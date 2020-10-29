Hot Rod Group Must Recognize Union, NLRB Tells DC Circ.

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 9:30 PM EDT) -- The National Labor Relations Board is urging the D.C. Circuit to make the National Hot Rod Association recognize an employee union and bargain with those employees after the auto-racing organization contested the union's election results. In a long-running dispute over a union election, the NLRB asked the court in a brief Wednesday to affirm the board's decision that the election was fair and that by refusing to recognize the results, the NHRA had violated the National Labor Relations Act. "Here, the company admits that it refused to bargain with the union. Its sole defense is that the board erred in overruling the...

