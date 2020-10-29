O'Rielly Says Deregulation, Spectrum Wars Marked FCC Term

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 4:14 PM EDT) -- Outgoing Republican FCC Commissioner Michael O'Rielly defined his legacy Wednesday as fighting to preserve limited government regulation in the telecom industry and advocating for generous spectrum policies to benefit consumers and the private sector. In a virtual speech Wednesday at the CTIA 5G Summit, O'Rielly said he's spent the last seven years at the Federal Communications Commission working to "reject unnecessary government intervention" in the "exceptionally competitive marketplace" for wireless services. O'Rielly was on track to serve another FCC term when he subtly criticized the administration's push for the FCC to regulate social media bias. President Donald Trump revoked O'Rielly's nomination...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS