Goya Wage Deductions Suit Trimmed After Judge Reconsiders

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:37 PM EDT) -- A New Jersey federal judge trimmed a putative class action Thursday by Goya Foods Inc. sales representatives alleging the food product giant violated Pennsylvania wage laws, reversing his earlier ruling and nixing the workers' claim for recovery of incurred business expenses. U.S. District Judge Stanley R. Chesler said the sales representatives' broker agreements with Goya and its subsidiary A.N.E. Services Inc. appears to show that the workers agreed to incur expenses in connection with performance of their work for the companies. Goya and its subsidiary "correctly point out that, in deciding the motion to dismiss the amended complaint, the court did not...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS