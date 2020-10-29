9th Circ. Sinks Pharma Cos.' Suit Against Hawaii AG

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- The Ninth Circuit on Thursday shut down a case by Bristol-Myers Squibb Co. and Sanofi-Aventis US LLC aiming to block a suit against them by Hawaii's attorney general over sales of the blood thinner Plavix, affirming that the case is a state enforcement action the federal courts can't interfere in. In a published opinion, the panel rejected arguments from the companies that Attorney General Clare E. Connors' use of private counsel in the state court suit means it's not a state action and thus outside the Supreme Court's Younger Doctrine, saying it's still unquestionably the state that is bringing the action...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS