2nd Circ. Reinstates Jail Guard's Jury Verdict In Sex Bias Case

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 2:49 PM EDT) -- The Second Circuit has ordered a lower court to reinstate a jury verdict for a female former jail guard who said her workplace was saturated with pornography, saying it had "no difficulty" determining that she produced enough evidence to back her sex harassment claim. A three-judge panel ruled Thursday that Patricia Watson showed enough linkage between pornography use by male guards and unwelcome advances from another guard to back up her case that Ulster County, New York, deprived her of her civil rights by tolerating a hostile work environment at the jail. "The pervasiveness of the pornographic material and use of...

