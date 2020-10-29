Maine Agrees To Drop Pro Rata Cable Law Fight, For Now

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:22 PM EDT) -- Maine is temporarily dropping a suit challenging a state law that requires cable companies to prorate customers' final bills rather than charge them for the full month, signaling it plans to appeal to the First Circuit after a judgment is issued. The state co-signed a motion Thursday asking U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy to wrap up the case in favor of the cable companies suing it. The companies are challenging the law amid a finding by a federal judge that it violated a congressional mandate against states regulating cable rates. "In light of the court's holding that [the law] is preempted by the...

