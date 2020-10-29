Green Group Says Off-Road Policy Deadly To Endangered Bird

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 8:16 PM EDT) -- The California Department of Parks and Recreation is putting endangered birds at risk by illegally letting motorized vehicles drive on dunes along the shoreline without first receiving Endangered Species Act permissions, an environmental group told a federal court Thursday. The Center for Biological Diversity filed suit against the California agency just a day before the Oceano Dunes State Vehicular Recreation Area is set to reopen and allow up to 1,000 street-legal vehicles to drive in areas that are critical to the long-term survival of the threatened western snowy plover, a type of shorebird. CBD said the agency's decision to reopen the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS