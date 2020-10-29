Dems Plan Close Scrutiny Of Proposed $10B UAE F-35 Sale

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 9:17 PM EDT) -- Senior Democratic lawmakers said Thursday that they will closely scrutinize a Trump administration proposal to sell up to 50 F-35 fighter jets to the United Arab Emirates, ensuring the deal supports both U.S. and Israeli interests. House Foreign Affairs Committee Chairman Eliot Engel, D-N.Y., said the administration informally notified Congress of the proposed F-35 sale on Thursday. A congressional aide said the deal is for up to 50 jets at an estimated cost of $10.4 billion. The proposed sale has many implications for U.S. national security and foreign policy, Engel said, including significantly changing the military balance in the Middle East...

