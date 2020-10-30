Feds Ask For Iranian Missile Forfeit Alongside New Sanctions

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 8:49 PM EDT) -- The federal government has sought a D.C. federal court's permission to keep seized Iranian missiles and to sanction several companies for helping to sell Iranian petrochemicals, ramping up its "maximum pressure" campaign against Iran. The U.S. Department of Justice said Thursday that it had filed a complaint in August, now unsealed, asking for a forfeit order on two shipments of Iranian missiles seized by the U.S. Navy. The missiles, taken from unmarked vessels in the Arabian Sea, were part of a secret scheme to arm militant groups in Yemen, according to the DOJ, which also highlighted the earlier seizure of more...

