Judge Tosses Canadian Co.'s Arb. Row With Iraq Oil Co.

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 7:06 PM EDT) -- A D.C. federal court has declined to enforce Canadian oil company OGI Group Corp.'s $10.9 million arbitral award stemming from an oil servicing agreement with a division of Iraq's oil ministry on the grounds that it lacks jurisdiction to hear the case. U.S. District Judge Amit P. Mehta granted State Co. for Oil Projects' motion to dismiss Thursday, saying that his court lacks personal jurisdiction over the case and is not the proper venue for OGI Group to seek enforcement. All but approximately $1.4 million of the award has already been paid to OGI Group, according to Thursday's order. Even though...

