Working Group Gives Congress Robocall Prevention Report

Law360 (October 30, 2020, 4:29 PM EDT) -- An interagency robocall working group tasked to evaluate prosecutions surrounding unwanted telemarketing calls sent lawmakers a report earlier this week outlining recommendations for preventing robocalls and the prosecution of those who facilitate those calls. The working group, brought together by the TRACED Act, listed a number of actions implemented on the state and federal level that have been effective in abating the proliferation of robocalls in its Tuesday report — including the filing of enforcement actions against those facilitating "massive unlawful robocall campaigns." "Through these cases and related investigations, Working Group members have uncovered the current modus operandi of criminal robocall...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS