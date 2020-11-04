SDNY Ruling Affords Forum, Arbitration Clause Drafting Tips

Law360 (November 4, 2020, 4:10 PM EST) -- In CleanSpark Inc. v. Discover Growth Fund LLC,[1] a Sept. 9 decision from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff dismissed a contract dispute between a software company and a venture investor on personal jurisdiction grounds after reconciling two seemingly conflicting provisions — an arbitration clause and a forum selection clause — in two different but related agreements. In so doing, Judge Rakoff raised a yellow caution flag for corporate drafters of these provisions and seemingly narrowed the "transacts any business within the state" requirement for personal jurisdiction under New York Civil Practice...

