How The Election Might Affect Antitrust On Capitol Hill

Law360 (October 29, 2020, 5:25 PM EDT) -- With the 2020 vote count imminent and possession of the White House in the balance, antitrust professionals are keeping a close eye on how the outcome will affect leadership at the competition agencies and the priorities of the administration and Congress. The U.S. Department of Justice under President Donald Trump has been largely sympathetic to the justifications for major mergers, and in the name of protecting innovation it has actively defended patent holders against accusations that they've used their portfolios anticompetitively. But it has also targeted major technology companies with probes into online platforms and the new monopolization lawsuit against Google....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS